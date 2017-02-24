 Angry Nigerian guy pens letter to his terrible ex. "I spent money on you thinking you were carrying my child but you aborted it" | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

Angry Nigerian guy pens letter to his terrible ex. "I spent money on you thinking you were carrying my child but you aborted it"

A Nigerian man named Temitope took to Facebook to pen a revealing letter to his former girlfriend. He actually posted the poor girl's photo along with the note. See the photo attached but I would leave that out to spare her any embarrassment. See the post after the cut




Dear Fina, We Met On My Birthday Night Barely 3yrs Ago & Ever Since Your Beauty Deceived Me Into Thinking I Could Stop Playing Around With Other Girls When You Are Terribly Doing Worse With Other Men Not Even Boiz...... See Ehn I Wont Forgive You For Making Me Believe I Was A Father Already For Close To 2weeks When It's Clearly A Planned Shit..... Thank God For The Dream I Had Before Confronting You

See Ehn I Still Remember How You Use To Wash My Clothes Then In School Buh Why Did You Suffer Me With Food??? Huh?? Datz How You Will Just Sit Down & Keep Watching Nollywood Movies While Myself & Victor Daniel Will Enter The Kitchen Ourselves To Cook & You Won't Even Move An Inch... E Pain Me Then ooo Buh I Was Still A Gentle & Short Temper Dude Then 😔
***** and **** (Names removed) Can Testify About Your Beauty & How I Nail That Hole Well @ Midnight Just To Satisfy Your Crazy Urge Yet You Successfully Turned Me Into The Hot Tempered Don David Of This Day....Girls Sha!!! You Made Me Think All Day & Also Spend Money On You Thinking You Were Carrying My Child 😔 Till You Successfully Aborted It Right Before My Eyes After Confessing... Karma Would Front For Me Chai 😰
Now I Realize The Most Beautiful & Prettiest Girls Are The Deadliest..... So Hence I Wanna Start Fishing For Just The Fine Or Ugly Girls.... YOU WILL FOREVER REMAIN MY TERRIBLE Ex
Angry Don
funny dude terrible ex LOL,i believe God save you from the future

24 February 2017 at 12:26
So you were playing with other girls. Allah ya kama😂😂😂😂

24 February 2017 at 12:27

