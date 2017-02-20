Angelina Jolie gets emotional as she opens up for the first time about her and Brad's divorce (Photos/Video)

For the first time since power couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt,
announced their divorce in September last year, Angelina spoke up
about the difficult breakup and the toll it's taken on her and their
children.
While speaking with BBC World News, the actress became emotional when
she was asked about the divorce, revealing that it's been a difficult
time for her family, but she intends for them all to remain a family.
"It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation.
My whole family have all been through a difficult time," The Salt
actress said.
She added: "My focus is my children, our children. We are and forever
will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with
finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger
and closer."
The actress is currently in Cambodia for the Premiere of her new film,
They Killed My Father and she brought with her all six of her
children. Cambodia is the birth country of her first child, Maddox,
15, who was adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002 while Jolie
was there to film the movie, Tomb Raider.
Angelina Jolie, who directed the movie, gave Maddox credit for
convincing her to make the movie,
She said of the movie: "I wanted to understand what my son's birth
parents may have gone through."
