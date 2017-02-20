 Angelina Jolie gets emotional as she opens up for the first time about her and Brad's divorce (Photos/Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Angelina Jolie gets emotional as she opens up for the first time about her and Brad's divorce

For the first time since power couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, announced their divorce in September last year, Angelina spoke up about the difficult breakup and the toll it's taken on her and their children. While speaking with BBC World News, the actress became emotional when she was asked about the divorce, revealing that it's been a difficult time for her family, but she intends for them all to remain a family.


"It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time," The Salt actress said. She added: "My focus is my children, our children. We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."
The actress is currently in Cambodia for the Premiere of her new film, They Killed My Father and she brought with her all six of her children. Cambodia is the birth country of her first child, Maddox, 15, who was adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002 while Jolie was there to film the movie, Tomb Raider.

Angelina Jolie, who directed the movie, gave Maddox credit for convincing her to make the movie, She said of the movie: "I wanted to understand what my son's birth parents may have gone through."
