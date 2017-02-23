Angelina Jolie allegedly planning to buy a mansion in London and move with her kids without Brad's knowledge

Now, Radar online is reporting that Angelina is in secret negotiations to buy a mansion in London and move there with all six of her kids with Brad Pitt. The Turdor style mansion is reportedly worth $12.5 million and is located in Richmond, West London.
According to Carole Walker, Angelina Jolie's 72-year-old neighbour, Angelina has reportedly been talking to the owner of the house about living there and even took the kids to The Open Bookshop near the mansion. Brad is in the dark about all this, apparently.
It is alleged that Angelina's relationship with both women infuriated Brad and was the cause of fights between them during their marriage,with Brad believing that both women were influencing his wife negatively and causing her to take endless humanitarian tours which separated their family for months on end.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, following their divorce, are in a bitter battle for the custody of their six kids; adopted kids Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; and Zahara, 12; and their biological children, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.
No comments:
Post a Comment