"Andy Uba and his brother abducted a Governor. He has crossed over. Don't quarrel over politicians!" NHRC chairman

The chairman of National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has reacted to defection of Senator Andy Uba to the All Progressives Congress(APC) during Tuesday's plenary.
It will be recalled that Dr Chris Ngige fell out with his political godfathers, Andy Uba and Chris Uba, while he was the governor of Anambra State.
When Ngige refused to do all their bidding due to the poor state of finance in the state, the Uba brothers kidnapped the governor and swore in his deputy.
All these were done with full support of then the President Olusegun Obasanjo, who told the embattled governor, who told him to go reconcile with the Chris and Andy Uba.
"We know how you became governor" Obasanjo said (Insider Weekly, Issue No 52, December 29, 2013"
These Uba brothers are demonic. They would sell their own mother for power. It is true that they take people to shrines for oathtaking. Andy that used to be PDP and Anglican is now Catholic and APC -all in a desperate bid to govern Anambra state. They have no shame. Wicked and desperate people. But that is how most of our politicians are. No interest of the people - just their own bank accounts. Storing money for their unborn generations but God does not sleep
