American Blockbuster ‘Collide’ to Hit the Cinemas From February 24th

‘Collide’ tells the story of how an American backpacker gets involved with a ring of drug smugglers as their driver, though he winds up on the run from his employers across Cologne high-speed Autobahn.
Collide is an action movie with a love twist that keep you glued to your screen till you are certain that your hero is safe. It explores the world of crime but not without making you fall in love with the main
character. It’s dramatic, suspense filled and fast.
The movie stars Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and other talented actors. It was written by F. Scott Frazier and directed by Eran Creevy.
The movie is distributed in Nigeria by Mrs Joy Ilibeno-Odiete‘s Blue
Pictures, the same company that is responsible for distributing some of
the highest selling movies in recent times.
Watch movie trailer:
