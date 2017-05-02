LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Amber Rose puts her bikini body on display...and fans have nothing good to say!

Some unflattering photos of Amber Rose from her recent holiday was posted online and many fans said she's losing her beauty and famous curves as she took a dip in the pool of her hotel in a sexy orange bikini. She still looks good. The photos were just not taken from good angles. See more pics after the cut...


5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Too much of everything is not good! Just last week she did this same flaunting! E don do!

5 February 2017 at 11:08
Anonymous said...

Looks like Eminem

5 February 2017 at 11:12
Anonymous said...

Linda , Linda Linda. You are so silly. You will support the blacs and ambers as long as they are on the opposite sides of Kanye or Kim or the kardashian/Jenners. If this type of pics surfaced about them, you'd be the first to splash a diff headline. Hypocrite!

5 February 2017 at 11:19
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay nah..

5 February 2017 at 11:33
osazee iyekekpolo said...

She looks used up. Yuck!!

5 February 2017 at 11:34

