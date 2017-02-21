Amazon, AliExpress and other U.S and China stores now offering free shipping to Nigeria

With Goods Express, you need not struggle with App Installation and strenuous payment options before you get your favorite brands in Nigeria.
Skip the worry of product authenticity as you shop around the world for top brands from trusted international stores like Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart and other U.S stores all in one place.
GoodsExpress gives you access to cheap and authentic products from trusted stores all around the world with the lowest prices, most affordable shipping rates and fastest delivery options available. Payment is seamless and made in Naira via bank transfer or debit/credit card payment.
GoodsExpress.com is rewarding anyone that signs up with FREE Shipping from Top U.S Stores like Amazon, Walmart, Old Navy, eBay, and others to Nigeria.
Visit GoodsExpress.com Now To Sign Up and Claim FREE Shipping
Offer Ends Feb 28
No comments:
Post a Comment