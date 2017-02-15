Almost 13 years after, Obasanjo apologises to human right activist, Joel Odumakin

It has taken almost 13 years but former President Olusegun Obansanjo has now apologised to human rights activist, Dr. Joel Odumakin for the man-handling she suffered from security operatives back in May 2004. The duo were special guests at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun State when the apology went down. An excited Joel Odumakin took to Instagram to share the news and wrote:
'I apologise on behalf of the security operatives that manhandled you during the May 19, 2004 protest. Former President ;Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told me today during d JAMB retreat interactive session, Abeokuta, Ogun State'.
