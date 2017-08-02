 Alleged serial thief, Seun Egbegbe didn’t appear in court today...and here’s why! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Alleged serial thief, Seun Egbegbe didn’t appear in court today...and here’s why!

Nollywood film maker and suspected thief, Seun Egbegbe was supposed to appear in court today, February 8, 2017 for the iPhone theft case he was charged with back in November 2016. LIB was at the Magistrate court in Ikeja this morning and Seun didn’t show up.

Our enquiries revealed that the iPhone case that was meant to hold today had been adjourned to sometime in April. Seun is however not free. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at the court in Ogudu this Friday for his recent crime, the alleged scam of N10million naira that made headlines last week. Seun is currently being held at Area H command in Ogudu, Lagos.
OSINANL said...

LINDA PLEASE STOP CALLING HIM NOLLYWOOD...
CALL HIM YORUBAWOOD

8 February 2017 at 14:52
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

THIS AFONJA!juju don fail chai. See ur life dude.infact WHEN ARE THEY GOING TO HANG HIM OR DIVIDE HIS DICK HUH? They should give him an everlasting mark so that when ever he look @ it he remember what he did in the past.
A FULL PHOTOCOPY OF YORUBA PEOPLE THAT'S WHAT THIS GUY IS.
Toyin freeborn is weeping for u now.













#sad indeed

8 February 2017 at 14:55
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************Double wahala for dead body*******

8 February 2017 at 14:56
Oghenetega said...

They should just Lock him up cause theft has eaten deep inside of Him .
He will definitely come out to unleash more atrocity

8 February 2017 at 15:16
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

THIEF!

8 February 2017 at 15:16
Hrm Paul said...

Double wahala for dead bodi and d owner of d dead bodi

8 February 2017 at 15:34
Kiki said...

Linda, why all the fuss and attention on this thief? Am begining to wonder if there isn't more to your total disdain for our serial thief than meets the eye. Hmmm

8 February 2017 at 15:36

