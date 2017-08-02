Our enquiries revealed that the iPhone case that was meant to hold today had been adjourned to sometime in April. Seun is however not free. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at the court in Ogudu this Friday for his recent crime, the alleged scam of N10million naira that made headlines last week. Seun is currently being held at Area H command in Ogudu, Lagos.
Wednesday, 8 February 2017
Alleged serial thief, Seun Egbegbe didn’t appear in court today...and here’s why!
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/08/2017 02:49:00 pm
7 comments:
LINDA PLEASE STOP CALLING HIM NOLLYWOOD...
CALL HIM YORUBAWOOD
THIS AFONJA!juju don fail chai. See ur life dude.infact WHEN ARE THEY GOING TO HANG HIM OR DIVIDE HIS DICK HUH? They should give him an everlasting mark so that when ever he look @ it he remember what he did in the past.
A FULL PHOTOCOPY OF YORUBA PEOPLE THAT'S WHAT THIS GUY IS.
Toyin freeborn is weeping for u now.
#sad indeed
***********************Double wahala for dead body*******
They should just Lock him up cause theft has eaten deep inside of Him .
He will definitely come out to unleash more atrocity
THIEF!
Double wahala for dead bodi and d owner of d dead bodi
Linda, why all the fuss and attention on this thief? Am begining to wonder if there isn't more to your total disdain for our serial thief than meets the eye. Hmmm
