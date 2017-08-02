All forgiven? Nina Dobrev takes photos with ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder and his wife,Nikki Reed

So from left is Vampires Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder, his wife, actress Nikki Reed and Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev (right).
Co-star Ian and Nina dated for three years, from 2010 to 2013. And in 2014, Ian began dating Nikki and married her in 2015. Nina left Vampires Diaries at the end of the sixth season in 2015. Many thought Nina was heartbroken and that was her reason for leaving the show and not wanting to continue to shoot with her ex
People have for years been speculating that Nina and Nikki have been feuding for years over Ian. Reacting for the first time, Nikki posted an Instagram photo yesterday of herself cozying up to her husband Ian Somerhalder and his ex, Nina, who have been in Atlanta filming the series finale of The Vampire Diaries.
There were speculation of a feud between Nikki and Nina on set. Addressing it, Nikki wrote;
