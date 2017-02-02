LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Alex Iwobi describes Arsenal loss to Watford 'disappointing' as he marks his 50th appearance with a goal

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Arsenal FC star, Alex Iwobi, has taken to Twitter to describe Gunners loss to Watford 'Disappointing' . But was happy to have marked his 50th appearance with a goal. Tuesday, January 31, 2017,  the game between Arsenal vs Watford saw Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney score to shock the Gunners before Alex Iwobi scored a consolation goal in the game that ended 1 - 2. However, Arsenal remains 3rd on the Premier League table with 47 points behind  Tottenham Hotspur and league leader Chelsea.
Posted by at 2/02/2017 06:22:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts