Alex Iwobi describes Arsenal loss to Watford 'disappointing' as he marks his 50th appearance with a goal

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Arsenal FC star, Alex Iwobi, has taken to Twitter to describe Gunners loss to Watford 'Disappointing' . But was happy to have marked his 50th appearance with a goal.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, the game between Arsenal vs Watford saw Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney score to shock the Gunners before Alex Iwobi scored a consolation goal in the game that ended 1 - 2.
However, Arsenal remains 3rd on the Premier League table with 47 points behind Tottenham Hotspur and league leader Chelsea.
