Akwa Ibom State Government develops new job board portal 'Hire A Workman'

In his opening remark, Mr. Charles Udoh noted that the fora was essential, considering the e- governance model of Governor Udom Emmanuel as it delivered a needs assessment analysis of the 2017 Blueprint of the Akwa Ibom State Government.
He revealed that as part of the state government’s strategy to re-orientate the people to become self-reliant, a social innovation project called ‘Hire A Workman’ is embarked upon. ‘Hire a Workman’ is an online job board that will inform and engage the creative minds of Young creatives as well as create more job opportunities for the teeming youths.
He further revealed that via the web portal anyone can hire a workman in Akwa Ibom, post a job, find job vacancies, promote their portfolio and create wealth for themselves in overall terms.
The new media aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel Mrs MefLyn Anwana thanked the Governor for opening up the digital space in the state, while noting that Akwa Ibom State has in the past 20 months been on the raider and viable as a thriving digital ecosystem whose young creatives contribute to the digital economy of Nigeria
The event had in participatory attendance the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic media Mr Sampson Akpan, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media Mr Essien Ndueso, Mr Aniekeme Finbarr and the ICT aide to the Governor Mr Solomon Eyo
Bloggers, journalists, PR experts, techies and a cross section of Students from across the state were on hand to engage interaction while citizens joined the conversation on several social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google etc
Web Analytics showed an impressive feedback from followers of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom indigenes both at home and in the diaspora, foreign investors, Nigerians from the political divide, local investors and youth groups.
