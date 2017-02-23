 Akwa Ibom House of Reps member decamps from PDP to APC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Akwa Ibom House of Reps member decamps from PDP to APC

Emmanuel Ukoette who represents Oruk Anam/Ukanafun Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday defected from PDP to APC. In his letter of defection, Ukoette said he was leaving PDP because of “the rudderless nature of the party's leadership".


2/23/2017 08:30:00 am

4 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Gud for him

23 February 2017 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

Na bomb go kill them How lady who went searching for cucumber found love instead

23 February 2017 at 08:53
Anonymous said...

Shameless Politicians without conscience. They will deflect again once they bastardize APC.

23 February 2017 at 09:08
Vivian Reginalds said...

disloyal people!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 February 2017 at 09:15

