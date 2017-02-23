Akwa Ibom House of Reps member decamps from PDP to APC
Emmanuel Ukoette who represents Oruk Anam/Ukanafun Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday defected from PDP to APC. In his letter of defection, Ukoette said he was leaving PDP because of “the rudderless nature of the party's leadership".
Gud for him
Shameless Politicians without conscience. They will deflect again once they bastardize APC.
disloyal people!
