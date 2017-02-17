 AKA announces break up with Bonang Matheba, but South Africans aren't buying it | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

AKA announces break up with Bonang Matheba, but South Africans aren't buying it

A few minutes ago, controversial South African rapper, AKA tweeted to announce his break up with Radio host, Bonang Matheba. Unfortunately for him however, South Africans on social media are not buying the story!
Many believe its a pure publicity stunt for a new project he's working on because barely 24 hours ago, AKA posted a short snippet of her chopping onions on his Insta stories, Bonang was in the kitchen cooking for AKA and his crew. See how South African are reacting after the cut..









 
