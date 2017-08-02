After last Sunday's outburst against extremism, muslims flood Dr. Chris Okafor's church

Even though they didn’t all come out at the same time, the popular Man of God known for his unrivalled prophetic accuracy and point blankness, called each one of them out by name at different time intervals, describing the locations they came from and the specific challenges they faced.
Before offering prayers, he led them to Christ and welcomed them to the “family of God”. There was a little drama in the church when one of them couldn’t pronounce the name, JESUS as she was being led to Christ. The pastor had to literally teach her to pronounce like a child.
There was however, a little discomfort amongst the church members who were a little suspicious given the fearlessness with which the man of God chastised Islamic Extremism and Government’s sloppy handling of religious crisis in the country, the week before. But according to one of the staunch members of the church, if they (the Muslims) weren’t genuine, the man of God would have known easily…”If I tell you what this man does and the things that he has uncovered since I’ve been coming here, you’ll never call him a human being again. He would have known. He’s too strange.”
Some of the converts explained that the boldness of the man of God attracted them to the ministry, saying that no Muslim respects, in their own words “coward pastors”. Others explained that they had varying degrees of life threatening health challenges which they said had defied conventional medicines, hence their decision to seek help from the man popularly known as “The Oracle of God”.
In the same vein, the man of God who also last week donated 3.5 million Naira to ailing Nollywood actors also shocked an indigent widow with a cash gift of 500,000 Naira. The woman whose predicament had threatened to alienate her from her community burst out in tears, as she never expected that level of intervention. According to the man of God, “To me, Ministry without Charity is useless. I wouldn’t be in Ministry if I couldn’t help humanity. As much as I’m able to do, I’ll do until the day I go to be with the Lord in heaven.”
