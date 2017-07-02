After all the teases we finally get the official music video to Soundbox records superstars latest single – “Faaji” .

The video which was shot in Lagos Island showcases Richee on stage mode as he does what he knows best, bringing soundbox records and Envil entertainment closer with their fans with every video he releases.
Faaji song is already receiving massive airplay on radio and this video will no less be everyone’s favourite.
Shot by directorMATTMAX
The video was directed by Nigerian’s music video director, filmmaker and cinematographer, @director MATTMAX watch the video, share with friends and don’t forget to leave a comment.
Enjoy!
Youtube link https://youtu.be/oXjlmMv3
z-Y
5 comments:
Nice
...merited happiness
Nice Shoot! Its Dope. KeepIt!
