 After all the teases we finally get the official music video to Soundbox records superstars latest single – “Faaji” . | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

After all the teases we finally get the official music video to Soundbox records superstars latest single – “Faaji” .

The video which was shot in Lagos Island showcases Richee on stage mode as he does what he knows best, bringing soundbox records and Envil entertainment closer with their fans with every video he releases.
Faaji song is already receiving massive airplay on radio and this video will no less be everyone’s favourite.
The video was directed by Nigerian’s music video director, filmmaker and cinematographer, @director MATTMAX watch the video, share with friends and don’t forget to leave a comment.
Enjoy!

Shot by directorMATTMAX

Posted by at 2/07/2017 05:38:00 pm

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY

7 February 2017 at 17:44
Gideon Okorie said...

LEUKEMIA(BLOOD CANCER) ALL YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT IT

7 February 2017 at 17:49
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

7 February 2017 at 17:50
Alpha Muhammad said...

Nice Shoot! Its Dope. KeepIt!

Read Also: How To Make Money With Your Facebook Account In 2017 (Click Here To Read)

7 February 2017 at 18:02
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

7 February 2017 at 18:15

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts