 After 19 years of having 9 miscarriages and 4 IVF, Lady conceives naturally and births her bundle of joy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 20 February 2017

After 19 years of having 9 miscarriages and 4 IVF, Lady conceives naturally and births her bundle of joy

Instagram user, Kaojo, took to her Instagram page to share her testimony. According to her, she was barren for 19 years and in the midst of it all, she had 9 miscarriages and 4 IVFs. She finally conceived naturally and gave to a beautiful baby girl. Read what she wrote below;


"Forever my praises shall be heard in at the nooks and crannies of the world for what the most high God has done. Just like Anna, he took my reproach away and gave me joy everlasting. I have search through eternity but they is no one I can compare with this God who makes impossible situation possible. My God who made a barren woman of 19 year sing for joy of motherhood after 9 miscarriages, 4 IVF but then gave a child naturally at the time i least expected. E ba mi pe oruko re, emi ni tin je emi ni. The one who promises and fulfills it at his own time. What can I say or how can I explain or describe this God. God your praises will always be heard from my abode. Yahweh the miracle working God. 
I bless your name for who you are. No matter what we might be going through know that God is in the midst of it. He might be silence but definitely working on your situation and at its own appointed time he would show forth for the glory of his name."
Posted by at 2/20/2017 12:49:00 pm

16 comments:

GALORE said...

The merciful God





@Galore

20 February 2017 at 12:53
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Alhamdulillah.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

20 February 2017 at 12:54
Gideon Okorie said...

He is indeed an awesome God.

KNOW THIS ABOUT LIFE(very important)

20 February 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

God alone be praised. Halleluya!

20 February 2017 at 13:00
Macnia said...

GOD is great at last. Olorun a da omo si

20 February 2017 at 13:01
jerryboy said...

Hallelujah, Hosana to the Highest. Rock of ages, our refuge.

20 February 2017 at 13:02
bcmaureen said...

awesome God...... lol

20 February 2017 at 13:02
Loveth Best said...

May God's name be praised. Congratulations Ma

20 February 2017 at 13:08
JAO said...

#Inspiring#tearsofjoy#congratsma'am#Godbepraised.

20 February 2017 at 13:10
JAO said...

#Inspiring#tearsofjoy#congratsma'am#Godbepraised.

20 February 2017 at 13:13
solesi abiodun said...

Congrats...Indeed God is a miracle worker

20 February 2017 at 13:18
Estello Destino said...

Many congratulations ma!

20 February 2017 at 13:18
OSINANL said...

GOD IS AWESOME

20 February 2017 at 13:24
Anonymous said...

God be praised

20 February 2017 at 13:24
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

AWWWW!A BIG CONGRATS TO HER

20 February 2017 at 13:25
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

AWWWW!A BIG CONGRATS TO HER

20 February 2017 at 13:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts