African dignitaries at Adama Barrow's Inauguration held yesterday (Photos)

Gambian President, Adama Barrow, who was elected in December and was sworn into office in Senegal in January, had his inauguration Saturday, February 18th and dignitaries from African countries graced the occasion.
The inauguration, which was held on the same day Gambia marked her 52nd Independence day, saw in attendance, Nigeria's acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, President Of Liberia, Ellen Sirleaf, President of Ivory coast, Alassane Ouattaran, Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and more.
