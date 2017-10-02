Affordable training room rental, Lekki Phase 1

PKAS Training and Development Centre is situated on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
We specialize in the provision of training services and facilities to Individuals and Organizations.
● TRAINING ROOM RENTAL FOR ORGANISATIONS, INDIVIDUALS & FACILITATORS: Our training rooms can be used to carry out:
✓ Training programs
✓ Academic programs
✓ Seminars
✓ Meetings
✓ Projects
✓ Conduct Examinations/Tests and so on.
Each room is well-equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in order to ensure an environment conducive to learning and development. On-site technical staffs are also available to help with smooth set-up and configuration depending on each client's demands.
TRAINING ROOMS
● ROOM A- seats up to 28
● ROOM B- seats up to 12
● CONFERENCE/MEETING ROOM- seats up to 12
FACILITIES
● High-tech computers
● Projectors
● Projector Screen
● Whiteboard with markers
● Flipchart
● Internet access
● Air conditioners
● Kitchen/break room
Each room can be customized and extended to suit your needs. Just make your request known to us and we will ensure they are met accordingly. Discounts are provided according to duration of use.
For enquiries, please contact us at:
Providence House
Pent Floor, Block 15, Plot 34, Admiralty Way,
Lekki Phase 1 (beside Tantalizers/Forte Oil),
Lagos, Nigeria.
Website: www.pkasltd.com
Email: info@pkasltd.com
Telephone: 08138504999
