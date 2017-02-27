 Adorable new photos of Tiwa Savage's son Jamil | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 27 February 2017

Adorable new photos of Tiwa Savage's son Jamil

Singer, Tiwa Savage shared this cute photo collage of her son Jamil Balogun - 'Jam Jam' via Instagram, with the caption:
MCM .... I get to wake up to your beautiful face EVERYDAY ... I must be the luckiest in the whole world.
Posted by at 2/27/2017 10:15:00 pm

12 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

lovely

27 February 2017 at 22:19
obiora said...

Teebillz jnr.

27 February 2017 at 22:21
Anonymous said...

Aww, so adorable.

27 February 2017 at 22:28
Ohiren's Zone said...

Hmm...LOL

27 February 2017 at 22:29
Anonymous said...

Na so Linda dey waka for people's instagram dey find gossip.

27 February 2017 at 22:31
Anonymous said...

Na so Linda dey waka for people's instagram dey find gossip.

27 February 2017 at 22:31
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Proud mama

Long live LIB

27 February 2017 at 22:39
Anonymous said...

Where she go see am before, for sky ABI na for ya farm??

27 February 2017 at 22:48
Emmanuel Jessey said...

lol


















































27 February 2017 at 22:50
Cynty said...

Cute

27 February 2017 at 22:52
Anonymous said...

Cute

27 February 2017 at 22:55
Anonymous said...

Cute

27 February 2017 at 22:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts