Adolf Hitler's telephone to be sold at auction in the United States this month

Just in case you are interested, Adolf Hitler's telephone, recovered from the Fuhrerbunker and kept in a box at an English country house since 1945, will be sold at auction in the United States later this month.According to a description in the catalog for Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland, the phone was presented to Hitler by the Wehrmacht and was used by the Nazi leader to issue most of his commands during the last two years of World War II.
Made by Siemens as a black Bakelite phone, it was later painted red and engraved with Hitler's name.
The auction house describes the telephone as "Hitler's mobile device of destruction" and called it "arguably the most destructive 'weapon' of all time, which sent millions to their deaths around the world."
The auction house estimates the phone will be sold for $200,000-$300,000.
