Adele confirms she's secretly married, slams estranged dad in Grammy Awards speech

Adele has confirmed that she secretly married her long term partner, Simon Konecki. She made this revelation during her Grammy Awards speech. The singer who won five awards was emotional as she took to the stage to accept the award for best album.
She thanked her "husband" gesturing towards partner Simon Konecki who watched from the audience, saying
"Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it"
For months there had been speculations that Adele tied the knot secretly in December. This was after the singer was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger while she was out shopping. Now, with her acceptance speech, she has taken away all doubts.
Adele and Simon, share a four-year-old son, Angelo, together, and have been together for over five years before they got engaged in October last year.
Adele who beat Beyonce to win album of the year award dedicated her award to Bey, moving the expectant mother to tears with her words.
"I can't possibly accept this award," she said.
Speaking on the Lemonade Album, Adele said "I'm very humble and I'm grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyonce and the Lemonade album was just so monumental - Beyonce, it was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here, we adore you, you are our light.
"The way you make me and my friends feel. The way you make my black friends feel is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves and I love you and I always have."
Tearful Beyonce replied Adele, mouthing "I love you, thank you."
Adele also praised her producer Greg Kurstin and her longtime manager, Jonathan Dickins, giving him credit for her award but one person she was not willing to praise though was her father. While thanking manager Jonathan Dickins, she used the opportunity to slam her father.
The singer said of Dickins; "because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything.
"We've been together for 10 years, and I love you like you're my dad," she added, before taking a dig at her own father. "I love you so, so much. I love my dad, that's the thing. That doesn't mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”
