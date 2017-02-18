Adanna Ohakim & her husband, David Steinacker release adorable photos of their son to celebrate his 1st birthday

Adanna Ohakim, one of the twin daughters of former Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim, and her husband, David Steineker celebrated their son, Kian's 1st birthday on Feb 15th. They had a photoshoot at their home and the adorable photos were released some hours ago. See more after the cut...
Read their birthday messages to their son as he turned ONE.
