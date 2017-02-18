 Adanna Ohakim & her husband, David Steinacker release adorable photos of their son to celebrate his 1st birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Adanna Ohakim & her husband, David Steinacker release adorable photos of their son to celebrate his 1st birthday

Adanna Ohakim, one of the twin daughters of former Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim, and her husband, David Steineker celebrated their son, Kian's 1st birthday on Feb 15th. They had a photoshoot at their home and the adorable photos were released some hours ago. See more after the cut...

Read their birthday messages to their son as he turned ONE.

Posted by at 2/18/2017 07:44:00 am

2 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Adorable!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

18 February 2017 at 08:04
Esther Norah said...

Fine igbo boy. You ned to get pregnant quickly as ur sister did giving birth to two babies in a year. Atleast dats wot u guys do with d stolen money ur dad got from bein , governor period.

18 February 2017 at 08:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts