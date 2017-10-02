Adamawa state govt declares Friday Feb 10th and Sunday Feb 12th for special prayers for Pres. Buhari's health

Jibrilla announced this after the state's executive council meeting which held at the state government house in Yola, the state capital.
“President Muhammadu Buhari needs the prayers of all Nigerians to enable him pilot the affairs of the country effectively. This, we have been doing even before he travelled for his vacation and we will not relent”he said
See wisdom is profitable to direct ... let this man go and rest himself so he can live long must African leaders die in their position?? Someone should advice him biko...
Mehn this man is gone whether una like am or not
Pray for wetin?? Mak he die na
