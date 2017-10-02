 Adamawa state govt declares Friday Feb 10th and Sunday Feb 12th for special prayers for Pres. Buhari's health | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

Adamawa state govt declares Friday Feb 10th and Sunday Feb 12th for special prayers for Pres. Buhari's health

Adamawa state governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, yesterday announced that the state will on Friday February 10th and Sunday February 12th offer special prayers in mosques and churches to God for the quick recovery of President Buhari who is presently in the UK on holiday and medical checkup.


Jibrilla announced this after the state's executive council meeting which held at the state government house in Yola, the state capital.
“President Muhammadu Buhari needs the prayers of all Nigerians to enable him pilot the affairs of the country effectively. This, we have been doing even before he travelled for his vacation and we will not relent”he said
Posted by at 2/10/2017 08:39:00 am

3 comments:

OBI LoVe said...

See wisdom is profitable to direct ... let this man go and rest himself so he can live long must African leaders die in their position?? Someone should advice him biko...

10 February 2017 at 09:42
Jerry Udeze said...

Mehn this man is gone whether una like am or not

10 February 2017 at 09:53
Anonymous said...

Pray for wetin?? Mak he die na

10 February 2017 at 09:53

