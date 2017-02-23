Actress, Grace Ama celebrates her birthday with stunning new photos

"Who am I that you should care for me, endow me with your great grace. Yes, you formed me in my mother's womb and of course I could as well have died in the womb and if I did, it would not change who you are as God.
I could even have died at birth to bring sorrow to my parents, or die as a toddler or at any other stage, that too wouldn't have have changed you. In 2009, I had a ghastly motor accident which would have claimed my life. You saved me. Even if I died then, you remained God, omnipotent, omniscient, transdent and immanent. You have protected me even in my wretched sinful life and unrighteousness because of your grace and love. What can I offer you that is enough to appreciate your goodness upon my life. All I have to say is: THANK YOU JESUS! You are the one that makes it possible and have added to my years in great health. I am in no way better than those you have taken from this world. To you alone my King, Creator, Mentor, Defender, Protector, Provider, Mentor, Mediator, Solid Rock, Deliverer, Confidence, Bright and morning Star........... I return all the glory and honour oh Lord and I will continue to serve you forever and ever. Thank you Lord for Creating Me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADA CHIEF OGBONNAYA & LOLO PATIENCE AMA"
More photos below..
