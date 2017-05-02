LIS

LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Actress Alissa Milano wears her hair in cornrows..and blacks are looking at her funny! Lol

Former singer and actress Alissa Milano debuted her cornrows in Houston over the weekend and got some blacks looking at her some type of way! Lol...




Posted by at 2/05/2017 12:56:00 pm

9 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

why re they looking at her?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

5 February 2017 at 13:03
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Conrows ni ko maizerows kor! She looks beautiful with the hair.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

5 February 2017 at 13:05
livingstone chibuike said...

seen..gud for her

5 February 2017 at 13:05
Vina Saviour said...

Buh it's fine now

5 February 2017 at 13:06
livingstone chibuike said...

seen ..gud for her

5 February 2017 at 13:06
Oghenetega said...

What's black ppl wahala with white wearing conrow.?
They should get a grip joor..
That's why I Love kardashians cause they give no Fucks..

5 February 2017 at 13:15
Oghenetega said...

What's black ppl wahala with white wearing conrow.?
They should get a grip joor..
That's why I Love kardashians cause they give no Fucks..

5 February 2017 at 13:15
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

And the blacks have fake weaves on their head. Confused, insecure bunch.

5 February 2017 at 13:28
Victor Kachi said...

If u ask me na who i go ask?



Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com

5 February 2017 at 13:33

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts