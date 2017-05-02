Actress Alissa Milano wears her hair in cornrows..and blacks are looking at her funny! Lol

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
why re they looking at her?-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Conrows ni ko maizerows kor! She looks beautiful with the hair.~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
seen..gud for her
Buh it's fine now
seen ..gud for her
What's black ppl wahala with white wearing conrow.? They should get a grip joor..That's why I Love kardashians cause they give no Fucks..
And the blacks have fake weaves on their head. Confused, insecure bunch.
If u ask me na who i go ask?Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
Post a Comment
9 comments:
why re they looking at her?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Conrows ni ko maizerows kor! She looks beautiful with the hair.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
seen..gud for her
Buh it's fine now
seen ..gud for her
What's black ppl wahala with white wearing conrow.?
They should get a grip joor..
That's why I Love kardashians cause they give no Fucks..
What's black ppl wahala with white wearing conrow.?
They should get a grip joor..
That's why I Love kardashians cause they give no Fucks..
And the blacks have fake weaves on their head. Confused, insecure bunch.
If u ask me na who i go ask?
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
Post a Comment