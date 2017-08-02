 Actor Richard Hatch dies at 71 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Actor Richard Hatch dies at 71

Hollywood actor Richard Hatch, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the TV series "Battlestar Galactica,"  has died.

According to his manager Michael Kaliski, he died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at around 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita, California, with his son, Paul, by his side.
 
The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. In the original "Battlestar Galactica" series that ran from 1978-1979, he played Captain Apollo and in the 2003 remake, he played Tom Zarek. 

He received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the first series.
Posted by at 2/08/2017 08:49:00 am

6 comments:

Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

8 February 2017 at 09:05
Anonymous said...

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A SUGAR MUMMY OR DADDY PLEASE CALL THIS LINE 08132333771 PLEASE BE MATURED>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

8 February 2017 at 09:07
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

REST ON SIR






AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

8 February 2017 at 09:16
Anonymous said...

RIP to him. Order for Ofe Akwu(Banga soup), Ofe Onubu(bitter leaf soup) Vegetable soup etc. Please call 07085401702. Location is Lekki Lagos.Thank you.

8 February 2017 at 09:16
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

8 February 2017 at 09:20
OSINANL said...

RIP TO HIM

8 February 2017 at 09:23

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts