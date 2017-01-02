Actor, Odunlade Adekola speaks on his recent role portraying a gay man in Nigeria

LIB reached out to the actor for better clarification and he made it clear that the movie was just a make believe, with a certain message to be passed.
Asked how he felt playing the role of a feminine gay man, Odunlade said:
"I am not the one that produced the movie but it was directed by me. As a matter of fact, I played the lead role.. As a director, If you get any script, you just have to study/digest the script, understand what the demands are and know where to contribute. That is what I did."
"I haven't really seen the criticisms from people and you know a movie is make believe. It is also done to correct a lot of impressions and make people understand more about certain topics. I haven't seen anyone criticize me or any of my jobs (roles). Critics should take time to watch the movie, study it very well and understand what we are trying to say in the movie. We are preaching that what happened in the movie that made the lead actor (Odunlade Adekola) to be a gay man is not good. That's the real message."
"I love Nigerians and all who have supported the industry. I am not against anybody or trying to tackle or fight anyone," Odunlade said.
10 comments:
The pix is funny.
this guy don kolo. But I admire him.
Character building is what makes a truly great actor,well done Odunlade👏🏽👏🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Good for him.
Watched the trailer and couldn't stop myself from laughing, he's the best Yoruba actor, he's so good.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Good for him...
Bravo my friend. I love you any day. Kudos.
Dis guy is comedy itself
...merited happiness
