LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Actor, Odunlade Adekola speaks on his recent role portraying a gay man in Nigeria

On the 27th of January, a trailer for a Nollywood movie 'Daudu' was released online and it attracted a lot of interest. Why? Because of the role played by popular versatile actor, Odunlade Adekola. In the clip, he's seen playing the role of a young, unmarried gay man whose parents are not in any way pleased with his sexuality.


Now, while some Nigerians laughed at the role, a few others criticized the supposed promotion of homosexuality.

LIB reached out to the actor for better clarification and he made it clear that the movie was just a make believe, with a certain message to be passed.

Asked how he felt playing the role of a feminine gay man, Odunlade said:
"I am not the one that produced the movie but it was directed by me. As a matter of fact, I played the lead role.. As a director, If you get any script, you just have to study/digest the script, understand what the demands are and know where to contribute. That is what I did."
Asked about his response to those criticizing his role after watching just the trailer, Odunlade said:
"I haven't really seen the criticisms from people and you know a movie is make believe. It is also done to correct a lot of impressions and make people understand more about certain topics. I haven't seen anyone criticize me or any of my jobs (roles). Critics should take time to watch the movie, study it very well and understand what we are trying to say in the movie. We are preaching that what happened in the movie that made the lead actor (Odunlade Adekola) to be a gay man is not good. That's the real message."
"I love Nigerians and all who have supported the industry. I am not against anybody or trying to tackle or fight anyone," Odunlade said.
Posted by at 2/01/2017 05:48:00 pm

10 comments:

No more Whatsapp on Blackberry?, here's how to copy your contacts from your BB to your Android device. said...

The pix is funny.

1 February 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY

1 February 2017 at 17:51
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

1 February 2017 at 17:52
Anonymous said...

this guy don kolo. But I admire him.

1 February 2017 at 17:55
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Character building is what makes a truly great actor,well done Odunlade👏🏽👏🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

1 February 2017 at 17:56
daniel ubong said...

Good for him.

1 February 2017 at 17:56
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Watched the trailer and couldn't stop myself from laughing, he's the best Yoruba actor, he's so good.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 18:00
OSINANL said...

Good for him...

1 February 2017 at 18:01
Adedotun Victor said...

Bravo my friend. I love you any day. Kudos.

1 February 2017 at 18:20
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dis guy is comedy itself


...merited happiness

1 February 2017 at 18:33

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts