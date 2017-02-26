Ace broadcaster Emma Ugolee still needs you

The response from Nigerians living both home and abroad has been very encouraging. The sum of N31,570,021.00 has been raised for the surgery and for this Emmanuel is extremely grateful.
This is making a another gentle plea that you do not tire out in spreading the word to those who may not have heard. We have less than N19m to go to save his life.
May God bless you as you do what you can to help finish the journey to save Emma Ugolee.
2 comments:
It's well
may God help you name sake
Post a Comment