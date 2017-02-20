 Abdulmumin Jibrin alleges that presidential aides run to Pres Buhari in London to seek his opinion on instructions Osinbajo gives | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Abdulmumin Jibrin alleges that presidential aides run to Pres Buhari in London to seek his opinion on instructions Osinbajo gives

Suspended lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, today alleged that some members of the presidency run to London to ask President Buhari for his opinion whenever Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gives an instruction. Jibrin made this allegation on twitter this afternoon. Continue to read more.





  
Posted by at 2/20/2017 04:35:00 pm

6 comments:

Gerald Nwokoro said...

Well said, I totally agree

20 February 2017 at 16:38
Anonymous said...

APC HIDE & SEEK GAME A.K.A (UNDER AGED POLITICS)

20 February 2017 at 16:56
Cypher said...

Let's listen to him, let no one knock him off. I think Jubrin has been making sense but people don't seems to listen to him. He was the first and only whistle blower for 2016 budget yet he was suspended.

20 February 2017 at 17:05
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

20 February 2017 at 17:11
KING SOLOMON said...

Na backyard London dey now abi!
I do hope E went at his own expense. No be 9ja own.

20 February 2017 at 17:30

