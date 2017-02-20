Abdulmumin Jibrin alleges that presidential aides run to Pres Buhari in London to seek his opinion on instructions Osinbajo gives

Suspended lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, today alleged that some members of the presidency run to London to ask President Buhari for his opinion whenever Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gives an instruction. Jibrin made this allegation on twitter this afternoon. Continue to read more.
6 comments:
Well said, I totally agree
APC HIDE & SEEK GAME A.K.A (UNDER AGED POLITICS)
Let's listen to him, let no one knock him off. I think Jubrin has been making sense but people don't seems to listen to him. He was the first and only whistle blower for 2016 budget yet he was suspended.
Na backyard London dey now abi!
I do hope E went at his own expense. No be 9ja own.
