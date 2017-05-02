"A year and half of the blame game doesn't help Nigerians" Zahra Buhari's sister-in law calls out APC

Zara Indimi, daughter of Maiduguri billionaire oil mogul and sister-in-law of Zahra Buhari has called out the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC)The restaurateur, who is known for being outspoken, posted the above pic & blasted the government for having spent almost two years blaming the last administration while prices of goods skyrockets.
She wrote;
"While APC was busy blaming the past government for everything that is bad with Nigeria today, this is what really happened under their watch it's time to buck up and try and fix it. A year and a half of the blame game doesn't help NIgerians that voted for them. Let's all come together as one nation and find solutions. Let's make NIgeria a priority pls. We have only this country to call our own, if APC focuses on that, they might still have a chance of taking Nigeria out of this gloom."
19 comments:
Useless and insensitive government but my case shall remain different regardless.
Long live LIB
U don turn wailer o!Thank u my dear for saying the truth WHEN THE BASTARDS HERE ARE BUSY DEFENDING APC USELESS DEAD GOVERNMENT MAY THUNDER FIRE THEM. terrorist buhari bring back our corruption oooo or step down or die in shame. GO AROUND AN SEE HOW NIGERIANS ARE DYING CAUSE OF THIS BRAIN DEAD MAN USELESS GOVERNMENT AND FOOLS HERE ARE BEHAVING AS IF ALL IS WELL WITH THEM BASTARDS.
I CURSE ALL APC members include the hungry dirty ones here.as for terrorist buhari that one is dead already.
Enough is enough
#sad indeed
APC is a failure there are just looking for wat to use as a bone of contention.
thats right
TELL THEM
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Shame on buhari...
Am shocked and that stupid 2face had the guts to give hope to the common Nigerian and still messed up just few hours to safe the Nigeria society. LIB let's recreate 2face name to 2mouth. @ #2face2mouth#. I now believe wat black face said earlier, 2mouth is after his pocket, cos I guess the deadly APC govt promised him so many shows and tours if he cancels the protest which he did. Benue people can't be trusted. Useless illiterate, even with his video of the cancellation, u will know he was forcing himself to speak good English. I now hate him like I hate the devil. #2face2mouth#. Engr emy
The past administration mismanagement caused most of this challenges we are facing and we will always remind "them" of that while fixing the horrible mess they left because they are the cause of it! They looted so much for 6 solid year and Nigerians were watching because the corrupt practices hasn't slap Nigerians on the face,now that we all are seeing the result of the massive looting from the past administration,we want magic under 2yrs, be patient Nigerians change will surely come in this administration,they promised us Change not magic.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
I so much love this post, I am really sad, nigeria under this present administration is the worst that has happened to us as a country. All apc promises failed like making one dollar equal naira, fuel to 40 naira Nigerians are dying of starvation in their millions everyday maybe God help this country...
Enter your comment...good......the issue is not just pointing it out, but 4 something 2 be done abt it
Pls we don't need so called APC
Love you already!
Nice one...
Correct pikin. That is just the truth, apc are just so confused. All they do is talk rather than work.
well said
Well said,we shld work together to fix this nation.if APC is willing, to allow critics and suggestions and capable hand. In fact we shld have government website opened for people to make meaniful contributions that can help move our country forward and buhari shld better listen to advice.
Iphie15
Nne I must say big thank you for standing with truth not minding who it might offend in your family. @official2baba I never had the thought 💭 that you would ever disappoint on this, does it mean you never thought 💭 about the challenges you will face before embarking on the arrangements for the protest or you're planning to drop 💧 a new song and this is just one ☝️ of the idea 💡 of promoting the new song? Abeg kindly tell us your real motives #BiafraKillings
Well wait till ur in-laws see this
God bless you Zara indimi for standibg for truth no caring whose ix is gird
Post a Comment