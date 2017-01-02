LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

A warning to Karrueche? “If I love you, b**ch, ain't nobody gon' have you' - Chris Brown says (video)

Since Karrueche ended her relationship with Chris Brown, he's been chasing away the men who show any remote interest in her. And today, he shared a rather disturbing video on Instagram where he said,
'Ladies, y’all be complaining about niggas being like stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and sh*t and you get tired of ‘em. Well guess what? I’m one of ‘em n****s! If I love you, b**ch, ain’t nobody gon’ have you. I’m gon’ make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n***a out, and I’m gonna chase you around, and it’s done!'.

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
BONARIO NNAGS said...

He's just being childish, can't Breezy stay without all these unnecessary issues.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 21:37
christie benjamin said...

It's official he needs medical help....the guy is seriously losing it.

1 February 2017 at 22:02

