A warning to Karrueche? “If I love you, b**ch, ain't nobody gon' have you' - Chris Brown says (video)
Since Karrueche ended her relationship with Chris Brown, he's been chasing away the men who show any remote interest in her. And today, he shared a rather disturbing video on Instagram where he said,
'Ladies, y’all be complaining about niggas being like stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and sh*t and you get tired of ‘em. Well guess what? I’m one of ‘em n****s! If I love you, b**ch, ain’t nobody gon’ have you. I’m gon’ make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n***a out, and I’m gonna chase you around, and it’s done!'.
2 comments:
He's just being childish, can't Breezy stay without all these unnecessary issues.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
It's official he needs medical help....the guy is seriously losing it.
