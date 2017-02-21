A senior Adviser president Trump reassigned after he disagreed with the US president

During a speech at The Wilson Center, Craig Deare reportedly disagreed with the Trump's administration's handling of Latin American policies and also criticized the overall dysfunction of the White House.
Speaking to reporters during a briefing, a White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sander said that people who don't agree with President Donald Trump should not have a job in his White House.
"I don't think that any person that is there in order to carry out the President's agenda should be against the President's agenda, It seems pretty silly that you would have someone who is not supportive of what you are trying to accomplish there to carry out that very thing." Sanders said
