A new survey says half of young South Africans think the world is becoming a worse place

A large majority of South African young people (68%) think their government is doing too little to solve the global refugee crisis. Eighty-three percent (83%) of young people cited terrorism and extremism as what makes them fearful for the future. A similar proportion (81%) were worried about the possibility of conflict and war.
The survey also found out that young people overall were pessimistic about the future. They said money is the most common source of personal anxiety for young people with half (51%) naming money-related issues as one of their top sources of anxiety.
Finally, nearly two-thirds of young people (63%) believe that same-sex marriage should be legal‚ though women are far more likely to be in favour than men (70% vs. 54%).
The findings was published by the Varkey Foundation‚ based on in-depth opinion polling by Populus.
Source: Sowetan Live
Their men are so lazy, they always want manna to fall from heaven for them, not surprised they hold such notion about the world.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
lazy nd lousy set of individuals can think dat way..majority of dem dnt strive to survive...only believ in enjoyment... wher is d fun wen deres no hustle
Whatsoever is born of God, overcometh the world! To live in this times u must be born again!
