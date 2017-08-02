A new law in Arkansas allows husbands sue doctors to stop wives from getting abortion

There's a new law in Arkansas called the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection From Dismemberment Abortion Act. The law will let a husband sue a doctor to stop his wife from getting a particular type of abortion.
The law was passed and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and goes into effect later this year. It prohibits dismemberment abortion, the most common procedure used in second-trimester abortions.
A clause in the law states that the husband of a woman getting the abortion can sue the doctor to stop his wife's abortion.
The husband has to be the father of the child. And because there's no exemption in the law for rape or incest, a woman's rapist could theoretically file suit to stop the abortion.
The ACLU of Arkansas however claims the law is unconstitutional and plans to challenge it in court before it goes into effect, but one Arkansas lawmaker said there wasn't much debate about those parts of the law.
A few states, with conservative lawmakers have passed strict new abortion laws, including Ohio, which passed a measure banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
No comments:
Post a Comment