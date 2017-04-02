A New Addition To The Arsenal! MTN Signs With The Gunners

The partnership will be launched simultaneously this afternoon at the IMAX Studios in 5 cities (Lagos, Kano, Portharcourt, Asaba and Ibadan) during the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premiership game.
It is understood that the partnership will offer amazing benefits to football lovers across Nigeria. #AreYouGame?
Prepare yourself for an exciting football adventure because it’s football unusual! Football is the language; Arsenal is the club and MTN the assist provider! One Passion, One Language, One Network!
No comments:
Post a Comment