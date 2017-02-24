 'A husband who cheats on a roll and uses you as a punching bag' - Tonto Dikeh reveals more about her failed marriage to Churchill | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

'A husband who cheats on a roll and uses you as a punching bag' - Tonto Dikeh reveals more about her failed marriage to Churchill

Tonto Dikeh has revealed more shocking secrets from her failed marriage to Olakunle Churchill. When one of her fans requested to know the secret behind her weight loss, the Nollywood actress replied, saying: "How? It was very simple having a husband who cheats on a roll and uses you for a punching bag and suffering gross verbal abuse sun up to sun down in my hone. I am sure any woman would lose weight. I look pretty because I am serving a living God who never sleeps."

An hour ago, Tonto also liked a post on Instagram that called out her husband and referred to him as a scam. See that after the cut...



24 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Hmmmmmm.. It is well..

24 February 2017 at 12:02
Anonymous said...

This Tonto dike na wa for you

24 February 2017 at 12:06
O.S.O said...

just cant let sleeping dogs lie in peace...
24 February 2017 at 12:08
EasyBiz said...

more can of worms opening...
24 February 2017 at 12:09
Toseen said...

Abeg it's karma catching up on her

24 February 2017 at 12:09
FredLaw said...

Women and pity parties...

24 February 2017 at 12:09
ufuoma umukoro said...

Na real WA be this... Tonto it is okay..

24 February 2017 at 12:10
Anonymous said...

Linda and the news is sweeting you right? Agony Aunty Weh Done Ma

24 February 2017 at 12:10
Amy messi said...

So all dis tins were going on nd u was busy deiciving us on Instagram as if all is well.life on Instagram I 1der.may God help u

24 February 2017 at 12:12
yummy mummy said...

Na wa Na real wa!

24 February 2017 at 12:12
Amy messi said...

Anonymous said...

my dear l feel your pains.marriage is not for everybody,my greatest mistake in life is marriage.

24 February 2017 at 12:16
osondu arinze said...

chisos!! u see that not every lovey dovey our so called celebs do with their spouse is true

24 February 2017 at 12:17
Anonymous said...

She might as well write a book haba

24 February 2017 at 12:18
7B9B611E said...

That's true. But it's painful tho, so touching. Engr emy

24 February 2017 at 12:21
7B9B611E said...

Livv Steam's Blog said...

Women are funny, so tonto didnt knew all this before the marriage? by the time Mr churchill stay to dey tell his own story it wont be nice at all

24 February 2017 at 12:27
emy zeal said...

Now u re calling God,everything that shines is not gold,now u re a single mother hurry

24 February 2017 at 12:28
Emmanuel Okogba said...

Tontolet woris hall diz??

24 February 2017 at 12:30
Waheed said...

Punching bag ko, Punching bag ni...

24 February 2017 at 12:31
Prosper said...

Tonto y all this lies now pls let us hear word jare

24 February 2017 at 12:31
Anonymous said...

I laugh everyday when linda starts bringing up news abt u guys.. its not news u guys are jus here to make us read ur gist.. anyway tonto this is a lesson to you.. you have no idea who y married.. neither do u know his end game.. i saw it from the moment he did the traditional. . U don learn work outside.. when he started dating you i knew every beleive me u were jus the normal greedy girl who married hi. For money..anyway una go dey alright.

24 February 2017 at 12:31
Oghenetega said...

Wow
Wow wow....
Ur Kingkong was a Big scam afterall...
Good U moved on b4 water come pass garri...

24 February 2017 at 12:32
Taiwo said...

Punches indeed you still look awesome go and check Rihanna's face when breezy punched her.
Your full of lies tonto

24 February 2017 at 12:32

