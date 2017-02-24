'A husband who cheats on a roll and uses you as a punching bag' - Tonto Dikeh reveals more about her failed marriage to Churchill

Tonto Dikeh has revealed more shocking secrets from her failed marriage to Olakunle Churchill. When one of her fans requested to know the secret behind her weight loss, the Nollywood actress replied, saying:
"How? It was very simple having a husband who cheats on a roll and uses you for a punching bag and suffering gross verbal abuse sun up to sun down in my hone. I am sure any woman would lose weight. I look pretty because I am serving a living God who never sleeps."
An hour ago, Tonto also liked a post on Instagram that called out her husband and referred to him as a scam. See that after the cut...
Hmmmmmm.. It is well..
This Tonto dike na wa for you
just cant let sleeping dogs lie in peace...
more can of worms opening...
Abeg it's karma catching up on her
Women and pity parties...
Na real WA be this... Tonto it is okay..
Linda and the news is sweeting you right? Agony Aunty Weh Done Ma
So all dis tins were going on nd u was busy deiciving us on Instagram as if all is well.life on Instagram I 1der.may God help u
Na wa Na real wa!
my dear l feel your pains.marriage is not for everybody,my greatest mistake in life is marriage.
chisos!! u see that not every lovey dovey our so called celebs do with their spouse is true
She might as well write a book haba
That's true. But it's painful tho, so touching. Engr emy
Women are funny, so tonto didnt knew all this before the marriage? by the time Mr churchill stay to dey tell his own story it wont be nice at all
Now u re calling God,everything that shines is not gold,now u re a single mother hurry
Tontolet woris hall diz??
Punching bag ko, Punching bag ni...
Tonto y all this lies now pls let us hear word jare
I laugh everyday when linda starts bringing up news abt u guys.. its not news u guys are jus here to make us read ur gist.. anyway tonto this is a lesson to you.. you have no idea who y married.. neither do u know his end game.. i saw it from the moment he did the traditional. . U don learn work outside.. when he started dating you i knew every beleive me u were jus the normal greedy girl who married hi. For money..anyway una go dey alright.
Wow
Wow wow....
Ur Kingkong was a Big scam afterall...
Good U moved on b4 water come pass garri...
Punches indeed you still look awesome go and check Rihanna's face when breezy punched her.
Your full of lies tonto
