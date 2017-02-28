 A day after Trump congratulated the new DNC Chairman, he now claims the election was rigged | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

A day after Trump congratulated the new DNC Chairman, he now claims the election was rigged

Saturday, US President Donald Trump congratulated the new DNC Chairman Thomas Perez as the new DNC (Democratic National Committee) chairman but after Perez came for him on Twitter, he changed his tune. Sunday, he tweeted that the DNC election was “totally rigged” against Muslim Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, adding that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton demanded Perez.
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

LOL, trump is the definition of a drama king!


Long live LIB

28 February 2017 at 09:30
Chiamaka L said...

I think this is a season of actors as presidents... Kini eleyi? WTF? Which president did you Americans vote in? talking trash on SM. I no blame you, Obama has done your job for you, so you have time to spew n SM

28 February 2017 at 09:37
Iphie Abraham said...

This guy self









Lib addict#just passing#

28 February 2017 at 09:53
Anonymous said...

Na wah for this trump ooo, always nagging like woman wey her husband no Fuck well well.

28 February 2017 at 10:13
Debbie Chelsea said...

This man is sick

28 February 2017 at 10:15

