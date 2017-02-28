A day after Trump congratulated the new DNC Chairman, he now claims the election was rigged

Saturday, US President Donald Trump congratulated the new DNC Chairman Thomas Perez as the new DNC (Democratic National Committee) chairman but after Perez came for him on Twitter, he changed his tune. Sunday, he tweeted that the DNC election was “totally rigged” against Muslim Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, adding that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton demanded Perez.
5 comments:
LOL, trump is the definition of a drama king!
Long live LIB
I think this is a season of actors as presidents... Kini eleyi? WTF? Which president did you Americans vote in? talking trash on SM. I no blame you, Obama has done your job for you, so you have time to spew n SM
This guy self
Lib addict#just passing#
Na wah for this trump ooo, always nagging like woman wey her husband no Fuck well well.
This man is sick
Post a Comment