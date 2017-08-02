A couple of Patriot players won't be visiting the White House with team because of Donald Trump

"Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't." He said.
On his part, Benneth already revealed before Sunday night's game that he will not be going. When asked by Dallas Morning News if he will attend, he replied; "Most likely no, because I don't support the guy that's in the house". He reconfirmed his stance after the game, insisting he will not near the White House.
The team's owner, Robert Kraft, is pro-Trump, but Benneth said he does not care what Kraft might think.
