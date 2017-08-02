 A couple of Patriot players won't be visiting the White House with team because of Donald Trump | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

A couple of Patriot players won't be visiting the White House with team because of Donald Trump

29-year-old Devin McCourty, Patriots' defensive lineman, has revealed that he will not be going with his team on their trip to the White House. He will not be the first to make this decision as his teammate, Martellus Bennett, had earlier said he will not attend because he does not support Trump.


The Patriots' won big at the just concluded Super Bowl and the team is expected to go on a celebratory trip to the White House, however, Devin And Benneth wouldn't. Devin gave his reason for refusing to go, saying that he does not feel accepted there because of Trump prejudices.

"Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't." He said.


On his part, Benneth already revealed before Sunday night's game that he will not be going. When asked by Dallas Morning News if he will attend, he replied; "Most likely no, because I don't support the guy that's in the house". He reconfirmed his stance after the game, insisting he will not near the White House.

The team's owner, Robert Kraft, is pro-Trump, but Benneth said he does not care what Kraft might think.
Posted by at 2/08/2017 05:14:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts