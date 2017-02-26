95-year-old woman raped and strangled in South Africa

A 95-year-old South African woman has been raped and strangled in her home at Uitenhage, Eastern Cape. Confirming the shocking occurrence, Uitenhage police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli said the elderly woman was on Thursday, February 23, 2017, sexually assaulted and strangled at her home.
'A neighbor discovered the body while bringing some food for the victim. It’s believed the victim was also raped and strangled with a telephone cord,' Nkohli said.
According to Buzz SA, Uitenhage police have started investigating the matter.
