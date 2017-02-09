 9-year-old girl beaten mercilessly for allegedly stealing N500 (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

9-year-old girl beaten mercilessly for allegedly stealing N500 (photo)

A nine-year-old Sierra Leonean girl suffered serious beating in the hands of her guardian last week after she allegedly stole 12,000 SLL (N500).

According to Sierra Loaded, the girl is presently hospitalized at the Kambia Government Hospital while the perpetrator has been arrested by the police.
2/21/2017 09:20:00 pm

4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dis is unbelievable abeg


...merited happiness

21 February 2017 at 21:39
Carina K Jacob said...

Oh my God!
Na wah oh!!!!
Stealing is bad but doing this to a small girl is evil.

www.ckjacob.com

21 February 2017 at 21:40
Sydo said...

OMG

21 February 2017 at 21:41
I. C Bruno said...

That is a wicked act and inhumane.

21 February 2017 at 21:50

