9-year-old girl beaten mercilessly for allegedly stealing N500 (photo)

A nine-year-old Sierra Leonean girl suffered serious beating in the hands of her guardian last week after she allegedly stole 12,000 SLL (N500).
According to Sierra Loaded, the girl is presently hospitalized at the Kambia Government Hospital while the perpetrator has been arrested by the police.
4 comments:
Dis is unbelievable abeg
...merited happiness
Oh my God!
Na wah oh!!!!
Stealing is bad but doing this to a small girl is evil.
OMG
That is a wicked act and inhumane.
