Saturday, 18 February 2017

9-month-old baby boy whose genital was cut off by his stepmother, undergoes first corrective surgery in Niger State

Back in June 2016, LIB reported about a woman named Bara'atu who cut off the genital of her step son - named Buhari Muhammad out of 'jealousy' in Minna, Niger State. She used a sharp knife to cut off his penis and the cry of the baby attracted neighbours, who rushed to the place and found him in a pool of blood.
She made an attempt to abscond but was overpowered by people around and handed over to the police, while the baby was taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna. She was arraigned on a one count of attempted homicide before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Minna and remanded in prison.

The boy has now has undergone his first corrective surgery handled by four neurologists at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, Niger. Mariam Kolo, the Director-General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, made this known on Friday, revealing that the surgery was part of the series of operations that the boy would undergo.

As for the boy's stepmother, she is still remanded in Minna Prison, pending the conclusion of investigations.
