8 soldiers killed, 3 missing in Boko Haram ambush on military convoy in Borno

The troops were escorting about 200 newly-trained soldiers from Maiduguri to Dikwa when they were ambushed by the terrorists around 7:30pm.
"There was a heavy gunfight. At least eight soldiers have been confirmed killed and two others injured. Boko Haram also suffered losses" a military source told AFP.
"It was a surprise attack and this is what led to the casualty toll," the source added on condition of anonymity.
A Civilian JTF member, who confirmed the attack said as many as 10 soldiers may have been killed.
4 comments:
Chai! It is well
...merited happiness
...merited happiness
RIP our heroes, may your sacrifices never be in vain.
This is sad, may God console their families.
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
Post a Comment