Friday, 10 February 2017

8 soldiers killed, 3 missing in Boko Haram ambush on military convoy in Borno

At least eight soldiers were killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists yesterday Thursday, February 9th, along Ajiri-Dikwa road in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops were escorting about 200 newly-trained soldiers from Maiduguri to Dikwa when they were ambushed by the terrorists around 7:30pm.



"There was a heavy gunfight. At least eight soldiers have been confirmed killed and two others injured. Boko Haram also suffered losses" a military source told AFP.

"It was a surprise attack and this is what led to the casualty toll," the source added on condition of anonymity.

A Civilian JTF member, who confirmed the attack said as many as 10 soldiers may have been killed.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chai! It is well


...merited happiness


...merited happiness

10 February 2017 at 21:25
Anonymous said...

RIP our heroes, may your sacrifices never be in vain.

10 February 2017 at 21:42
lami said...

This is sad, may God console their families.

10 February 2017 at 21:51
Anonymous said...

10 February 2017 at 22:02

