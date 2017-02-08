8 policemen injured during clash with banana sellers in Zimbabwe (Photos)

Six Municipal police and two ZRP officers were on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, injured when they clashed with banana sellers in Eastlea, Harare. According to a Municipal spokesperson, Michael Chideme, he said a group of banana sellers had camped at Market Street in Eastlea leading the property owner to make a report to the Police.
The Municipal police force with the support from two ZRP officers stormed the premises to chase out the traders who then attacked them with stones leading to the injuries.
The injured officers are said to be receiving treatment at the Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Source: Zim News
