Saturday, 11 February 2017

76 year old man shoots 62 year old wife in the bum because she won't have sex with him

After growing agitated and frustrated, a newly wed 76 year old man Donald Royce shot his 62-year-old bride in the bum for refusing him sex after 7 months of marriage, and when questioned by police he said his plan wasn't to shoot his wife 'but to shoot his mattress'. Like that makes any sense...
According to NY Daily News, who broke the story;
'The couple’s roommate said she heard the arguing followed by two gun shots, . When she went to see what happened, Royce pointed the gun at her but she was able to talk him into letting her call the ambulance for his wife.'  
When authorities arrived at the home, Royce immediately confessed telling police,
“I shot her and the gun is in my room.”
When questioned at the police station, Royce said that they got married in August, but had yet to consummate the marriage.'
Donald, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
2/11/2017 07:18:00 am

8 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Eeeyah...
Konji na Bastard..
Why would the wife not give him his entitlement as a Man nah.?
He should hv divorce her then shooting her..

11 February 2017 at 07:33
Anonymous said...

Conji things.....hehehehe!

11 February 2017 at 07:45
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

E pain am


...merited happiness

11 February 2017 at 08:00
Anonymous said...

Na wa, end of marriage, but Madam no try sha, 7 months. Annulment

11 February 2017 at 08:05
Nnenne George said...

Conji@76😞... nna na wao!!!!

11 February 2017 at 08:20
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

11 February 2017 at 08:36
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Sex @ age 76? Nawa o.

11 February 2017 at 08:38
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

11 February 2017 at 08:45

