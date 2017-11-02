76 year old man shoots 62 year old wife in the bum because she won't have sex with him

According to NY Daily News, who broke the story;
'The couple’s roommate said she heard the arguing followed by two gun shots, . When she went to see what happened, Royce pointed the gun at her but she was able to talk him into letting her call the ambulance for his wife.'When authorities arrived at the home, Royce immediately confessed telling police,
“I shot her and the gun is in my room.”When questioned at the police station, Royce said that they got married in August, but had yet to consummate the marriage.'
Donald, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
8 comments:
Eeeyah...
Konji na Bastard..
Why would the wife not give him his entitlement as a Man nah.?
He should hv divorce her then shooting her..
Conji things.....hehehehe!
E pain am
...merited happiness
Na wa, end of marriage, but Madam no try sha, 7 months. Annulment
Conji@76😞... nna na wao!!!!
Wah da hell! Join Team Money! Get superb soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 11th & 12th February 2017 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Sex @ age 76? Nawa o.
IMAGINE THIS OLD MAN
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment