 7 persons kidnapped in Epe, Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

7 persons kidnapped in Epe, Lagos

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted seven persons in the Igbodu, Epe area of Lagos state. According to reports, the victims, 5 of them workers on a farm and two others who are members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, were kidnapped yesterday morning as they made their way to the farm. No word has been heard from their abductors.
Posted by at 2/15/2017 11:22:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts