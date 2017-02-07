7 persons kidnapped in Epe, Lagos

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted seven persons in the Igbodu, Epe area of Lagos state. According to reports, the victims, 5 of them workers on a farm and two others who are members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, were kidnapped yesterday morning as they made their way to the farm. No word has been heard from their abductors.
3 comments:
HMMMMM
farmers and opc members kidnapped wetin dem wan carry them do abeg
Nawa ooo
