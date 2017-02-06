6 pupils die in classroom collapse in Ghana (Photos)

Six kindergarten pupils of the Breman Gyambra Methodist KG School in the Askuma Odoben-Brakwa District have been confirmed dead. The victims were said to have died after their dilapidated classroom block collapsed Tuesday morning, January 31, 2017. Three other pupils who are left in critical condition are reportedly responding to treatment at the Breman Asikuma Our Lady of Grace Government Hospital.
Confirming the incident to Citi FM, the Breman Esikuman District Director of Commission on Human Rights, Samuel Donkor said:
'The building collapsed when a class was in session, killing four of the children on the spot. The others died when they were being transported to the Breman Asikuma Our Lady of Grace Government Hospital.
The police, ambulance and the fire service were at the scene to aid in rescue attempts. The school has however not been closed down for the day.
According to him, he said the headmaster was aware of the dilapidated state of the building and was planning to levy the students for the school repairs.
'He told me that at the last PTA meeting, they had decided to levy the children so that they will use the proceeds to renovate the place.'
