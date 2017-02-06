6 PDP members in the Lagos state House of Assembly defect to APC

The lawmakers; Minority Leader, Hon. Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin the Minority II), The Minority Whip, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), Hon. Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I), Hon. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Hon. Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II) and Hon. Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I), said they decided to defect to APC because of the sterling leadership qualities of the state governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
They announced their defection in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa titled; “Letter of Defection from PDP To APC” and signed by the defectors excluding the Minority Leader, who announced his defection on the floor of the House.
While giving reasons for his defection, one of the lawmakers, Dayo Famakinwa, said “My reason to jettison the PDP was borne out of the monumental achievements of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the state.”
Also speaking, Oluwa Fatai who also announced his defection to APC said: “My reason for joining APC is due to the fracas between Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff faction and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP. I admire the leadership style of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Governor Ambode.”
7 comments:
Political prostitutes.. they should kontinue..
Thieves Defecting so as to get all the APC are sharing .. Greedy Lawmakers we Know U guys...
By 2019 now when another party is in power U guys will defect too cause nothing for PDP again in this obodo Nigeria...
Betrayers we cal leaders... selfish old fools lookin for dea ownvpockets only,u all will burn in hell ,harlots
AM NOT SURPRISED...
THEY'VE ALWAYS BEEN TRAITORS
Good for them,they know that the Umbrella is torn beyond repair and rain is coming soon.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
PDP why all this defection. Why can't you stay and build your party.
Confirmed prostitutes! Selfish elements! ...Deceiving the people since 1960.
