 6 PDP members in the Lagos state House of Assembly defect to APC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

6 PDP members in the Lagos state House of Assembly defect to APC

Six out of the eight lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly who belong to PDP, yesterday defected to APC.

The lawmakers; Minority Leader, Hon. Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin the Minority II), The Minority Whip, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), Hon. Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I), Hon. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Hon. Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II) and Hon. Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I), said they decided to defect to APC because of the sterling leadership qualities of the state governor Akinwunmi Ambode.


They announced their defection in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa titled; “Letter of Defection from PDP To APC” and signed by the defectors excluding the Minority Leader, who announced his defection on the floor of the House.

While giving reasons for his defection, one of the lawmakers, Dayo Famakinwa, said “My reason to jettison the PDP was borne out of the monumental achievements of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the state.”

Also speaking, Oluwa Fatai who also announced his defection to APC said: “My reason for joining APC is due to the fracas between Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff faction and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP. I admire the leadership style of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Governor Ambode.”
Posted by at 2/17/2017 08:43:00 am

7 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Political prostitutes.. they should kontinue..

17 February 2017 at 08:45
Oghenetega said...

Thieves Defecting so as to get all the APC are sharing .. Greedy Lawmakers we Know U guys...
By 2019 now when another party is in power U guys will defect too cause nothing for PDP again in this obodo Nigeria...

17 February 2017 at 08:47
Anonymous said...

Betrayers we cal leaders... selfish old fools lookin for dea ownvpockets only,u all will burn in hell ,harlots

17 February 2017 at 08:48
OSINANL said...

AM NOT SURPRISED...
THEY'VE ALWAYS BEEN TRAITORS

17 February 2017 at 08:55
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Good for them,they know that the Umbrella is torn beyond repair and rain is coming soon.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 09:00
Anonymous said...

PDP why all this defection. Why can't you stay and build your party.

17 February 2017 at 09:04
Iykee Iykee said...

Confirmed prostitutes! Selfish elements! ...Deceiving the people since 1960.

17 February 2017 at 09:19

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts