5 Church members who drank 'anointed' rat poison are dead while 13 others have been hospitalised

The pastor tried to prove to his members that they were sub-human and couldn't die from drinking the lethal dose of rat poison that he had 'anointed', well, he was proven wrong with the death of 5 of his members.
13 of them were admitted in hospitals for treatment while 5 of them died.
Police have now been involved in the case and they are investigating the matter.
So far, nobody has been arrested.
7 comments:
Lmfao.... who do you blame? The pastor or the blind followers? Na them carry dia leg go the church and drank the rat poison without forcing them. Which reasonable man will trust his fellow man so much to the level of deliberately drinking rat poison ? Most of this new generation pastors are making Christianity look like a big joke that's why I forever respect the Catholics,you don't see them involving themselves in such nonsense!
Denied responsibilities ke. He s a mad man. But wait o,people can be so gullible sha. How can I go test God by taking a known substance that S poisonous bcos one nonsense human being asked me to. Did he take it himself? Am sorry, I dnt pity those who died. Let them go tell their maker how foolishly they lived D life of a supposed man of God. Anuofia
Ur fucking pastor did not drink it, u now drank it for him, becoooooossss???? Stupid blinded members dat wil stil drink dat same rat poison if dey miraculously get healed. Mtheewww
Lol stupid set of people.... This is just the beginning.. No body should arrest the pastor he did not force them to drink the poison. ..they needed miracle all na wash....stupid idiotin, stupendent, inaramus.useless abokiness set of moron's
Endtine pastor
Very stupid country with mumu people. If name xynophobic attacks on 9jirians, they will come 1st.
When people become too lazy to learn God's word for themselves, they have to accept anything they hear!
