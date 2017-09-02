45% of teachers absent as Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, pays unscheduled visit to a public school in the state

The school has a total number of 87 teachers but after the government finished his roll call of teachers present, 43 teachers were absent out which 7 persons were on leave approved for them.
While reacting to the development, Governor Shettima said:
"It is really disturbing that in the heart of Maiduguri, our children are seating on the floor to learn despite thousands of school desks we have distributed. We have desks here that are bad and kept in one class, no one brought this to my attention and children who are desirous of learning are now seating on the floor. Even when the teachers are seating on the floor, more than 40% of teachers are absent. Those absent will face punishment to serve as deterrent to other teachers and workers" he said in anger.
